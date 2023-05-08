Take Back our Schools PAC and Moms for Liberty-endorsed/recommended candidates continue to spread misinformation to get elected to local school boards. Yes, their efforts are divisive. Curriculum maps for each grade/subject are readily available on the Cumberland Valley website. Curriculum maps align with PA Core Standards and outline the standard, the key concepts of what students need to know, and the skills of what students must be able to do. They say "common sense requests" are ignored, yet their requests are not common sense. They are politically driven, Moms for Liberty-agenda topics used to push their ideals and create fear.

CV librarians are masters-level certified teachers. Book collections are curated in partnership with Gold Standard professional groups, journals and trade publications that span genres, age levels and subject matter. Librarians also rely on understanding student interests and curricular needs, to create timely, popular and an information-rich collection. All books are assigned to elementary or secondary libraries based on age appropriateness. There is a process in place for parents to opt children out of taking out a specific book(s) or from using the library.

Claims that "social-emotional learning" initiatives are pointless is misguided. Teaching our children to be more empathetic and understanding makes our world a much better place. While the Take Back Our Schools PAC and their candidates send out negative campaign fliers maligning their competitors, Cindy Lehman and Anne Marie Fenton are running on their own merits and the integrity of serving the Cumberland Valley educational community.

Heather Dunn

Monroe Township