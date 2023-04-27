Here’s what the facts actually are. On Jan. 24, 2008, a reassessment resolution was approved without dissent when Eichelberger was chairman of the Board of Commissioners. On March 10, 2008, Eichelberger voted with Commissioner Bruce Barclay to award the contract to conduct the reassessment to 21st Century. In 2015, Eichelberger then maliciously accused his colleague of instituting this reassessment, even though she was not on the board until May of 2008. Eichelberger also criticized his colleague for voting to raise property taxes. However, Eichelberger himself voted to raise property taxes on Dec. 15, 2008, Dec. 10, 2012 and Dec. 9, 2013. You can access the minutes on all these dates in the Commissioner Meeting Minutes, which are available online at cumberlandcountypa.gov. The audacity of sourcing official county documents for false and misleading statements to fool the voters, believing he wouldn’t get caught, is breathtaking.