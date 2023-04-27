Gary Eichelberger has been spreading false, misleading and negative information to Cumberland County residents since 2011. In multiple 2015 campaign mailers, Eichelberger accused his Republican colleague of "Joining with the Democrats to institute a controversial property tax reassessment plan.” “Check the facts,” he says, sourcing “... Meeting Minutes 2008-2014.” Go fish.
Here’s what the facts actually are. On Jan. 24, 2008, a reassessment resolution was approved without dissent when Eichelberger was chairman of the Board of Commissioners. On March 10, 2008, Eichelberger voted with Commissioner Bruce Barclay to award the contract to conduct the reassessment to 21st Century. In 2015, Eichelberger then maliciously accused his colleague of instituting this reassessment, even though she was not on the board until May of 2008. Eichelberger also criticized his colleague for voting to raise property taxes. However, Eichelberger himself voted to raise property taxes on Dec. 15, 2008, Dec. 10, 2012 and Dec. 9, 2013. You can access the minutes on all these dates in the Commissioner Meeting Minutes, which are available online at cumberlandcountypa.gov. The audacity of sourcing official county documents for false and misleading statements to fool the voters, believing he wouldn’t get caught, is breathtaking.
Eichelberger does not work with his colleagues, which creates dysfunction and hostility, rather than serving the people of Cumberland County. That’s why on Feb. 11, 2023, the citizen-elected committee people of Cumberland County cast 148 secret and in-person votes, and of those 148 votes cast, Nate Silcox received 124 votes, Kelly Neiderer received 94 votes, and Eichelberger, a five-term incumbent, received just 31 votes.
With Gary Eichelberger, we’ve learned to not trust, but verify.
On May 16, please vote Silcox/Neiderer for Cumberland County commissioner to restore integrity, civility and cooperation in Cumberland County government.
Denny Lebo
Cumberland County Clerk of Court