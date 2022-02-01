Letter: Don't take pride in mail delivery

Re: Peter Roff's commentary on Saturday, I wonder if The Sentinel Editorial Board read this commentary and puts it in the Saturday paper just to see if people actually were going to read it! Mr. Roff praises Postmaster General Louis DeJoy as an "exceptional administrator" for continuing mail and package delivery throughout the pandemic, with deliveries at least six days a week. If only that was so in Carlisle. Off and on, during the summer/fall and just this past week, we have had delivery (if we're lucky) three times a week. I do not fault our letter carrier. I'm fairly certain this is a high-level administrative issue that Mr. DeJoy should not take pride in.