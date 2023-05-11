I doubt I am the only one who thinks too many politicians at the national level are spending far too much time insulting those of the opposite party with whom they disagree and far too little time working to find common ground to get things done for the country. At our county commissioner level, one of the candidates in the upcoming primary would have you believe he alone is responsible for everything good that has happened. In fact, this individual has been odd man out as far back as I remember. He has not demonstrated an ability to work constructively with any member of the opposite party, and now he resorts to name calling and insulting members of his own party. His tactic of using terms to describe his opponents that serve to divide us is the last thing we need. It's pretty apparent that his strategy to overcome his inability to work with those who don't agree with everything he says is to find a running mate who he hopes will rubber-stamp anything he proposes. I can't honestly say that I am thrilled with the slate of those running in the primary election for county commissioner, but I do know who I will not vote for. I don't want more bickering and insulting. I want commissioners who will roll up their sleeves and work constructively with the other commissioners regardless of their political party.