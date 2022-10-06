 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't follow the yellow brick road

Some consider Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster whose hand-picked candidates (Munchkins?) are loyal only to him; one ironically named Oz.

Mehmet Oz, a wealthy New Jersey doctor and TV host known for pushing bogus cures, is bankrolling false ads, closing in on Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

A York County native and Harvard grad, Fetterman returned to Pennsylvania where he’s put away real criminals, worked to reform our criminal justice system, helped free the wrongfully convicted, and fought for women’s rights. He’s a dedicated public servant.

“The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” was banned in the 1920s, ‘50s and ‘60s as “ungodly” for depicting women in leadership roles. Sound familiar? Oz conveniently changed his stance from pro-choice to banning abortion. In this Land of Oz, women have no say over their bodies but are free to buy as many Oz-endorsed supplements as they wish.

Munchkin Scott Perry is also on the ballot, running against Shamaine Daniels. An immigration lawyer who understands agriculture’s need for workers, Daniels could help fix our broken immigration system and is pro-choice.

Perry, who sought to overturn the 2020 election, has done nothing to get illegal guns off our city streets. He voted “No” to high-speed internet for his rural constituents, “No” on $18 billion to fix our roads and bridges, “No” to capping insulin prices and “No” to paying military heroes. You might say he’s from the Land of No.

Dorothy clicked her heels to escape Oz; we must vote Fetterman for U.S. Senate and Daniels for House of Representatives.

Eileen Graham

Gardners

