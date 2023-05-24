“Fetterman returns to Senate life” (The Sentinel, May 22) giddily gushes from page one and on to page four. An overgrown and ill-equipped neophyte playing at senator is not something to celebrate. That he skulks around the fringes because he won’t suit up to play is even more ludicrous. Having his staff take to Twitter to translate his mangled questions is not a plus. Fetterman has not returned to the Senate. He was not really there before, and still isn’t. For the Associated Press to praise this grotesque spectacle is a journalistic travesty.