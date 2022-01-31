 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Don't be hoodwinked

Hoodwink — that’s what our legislature is trying to do to us with HB 2207. This bill would amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to create a so-called “Citizens Commission,” replacing the Legislative Reapportionment Commission that now draws maps for our state House and Senate districts. The proposed commission has nothing to do with citizens and everything to do with cronies who would be appointed by and beholden to the legislative leaders who chose them.

Our legislators hope to fool us into thinking this would actually be an independent body comprised of our peers by using the word “citizen.” Nothing could be further from the truth. This is gerrymandering on steroids, not an independent citizens commission, such as the one put forth by Fair Districts PA.

Moreover, HB 2207 rubs salt into that gaping wound, decreeing that if the “commission” cannot agree on a map, the state House and Senate can draw their own map, requiring no vote by the General Assembly and not subject to veto by the governor.

Don’t be hoodwinked. HB 2207 is crass job security, a guarantee that legislators of the party in power will continue to collect their generous paychecks and perks by selecting their own voters — only those who will re-elect them. The House is in recess until Feb. 7, but they could bring the bill back then or later. Tell your legislator to vote "no" on HB 2207 and to create a truly independent commission.

Eileen Graham

Gardners

