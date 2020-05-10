Letter: Doing double the good in Dillsburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

In times of uncertainty we look to our families, our faith, our leaders and our community. The town of Dillsburg is looking at their community for solidarity and hope and they found it.

The Polar Bear Foundation, which fundraises and supports educational opportunities for the Northern York County School District, wanted a way to give back to local businesses that are always giving to the community. The foundation also wanted a way to help families in need and families struggling through the COVID-19 shutdown. Offer a Hand Up was created.

This initiative does double the good, it gives a financial boost to businesses and helps struggling families. The foundation set up an online gift card program where community members purchase gift cards to small businesses in the Dillsburg area like the Polar Den Barber Shop, Pickle Nickel, Team One Auto, and Weavers of Wellsville butcher shop. The gift cards are then distributed by NYCSD guidance counselors to families they have identified as being in-need.