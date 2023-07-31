Do we need another ethics hearing?

The slander and lies of Lou Capozzi, Cumberland County Republican chair, and his team continue! After the Kafkaesque trial of Saturday, July 22, a CCRC spokesperson submitted to The Sentinel this comment referencing the event’s protests “blocked access to our lawful meeting, physically assaulted committee persons” and “destroyed private property”.

Lola Henry, manager of the Elks Lodge in Camp Hill, confirmed that there were no issues with blocked access to the meeting and there was no destruction of property. It was also confirmed, that nobody from the Elks Lodge asked to have anybody removed from the property.

Lt. Richard Nulty, Hampden Township Police, confirmed the department was made aware of the event, but that there were no complaints made, no phone calls and no officers were called to the site. They had no interaction with the event at all.

There was one individual that was not known to the dozens of peaceful protesters. It stuck out that the only individual drawing attention to himself with the committee people was someone that none on the nine accused knew. This individual had the right to protest, but he was there on his own.

No one from the Elks Lodge or Hampden Police had a report of a physical assault.

It is very clear that Lou and his spokesperson did not honor the oath of truth that the indefinitely suspended committee members did that day. Resorting to conjured up lies regarding the peaceful protest only furthers the slander to benefit the agenda of the top. It’s very shocking to be accused of an ethics violation by the same individuals that bully and manipulate presented information, then immediately tell outright lies to the public to further their charade.

Maybe it’s time to have another ethics hearing?

Kelly Potteiger

Silver Spring Township