Letter: Divide in the GOP

Much has been made of the disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress, but there is a much deeper divide in American politics. It’s the divide between radical Republican leadership and reasonable rank-and-file Republicans.

This chasm shows in both policy questions and political values. For instance, a majority of Republicans support the different parts of the bipartisan infrastructure law by margins as large as 79% for updating roads and bridges. Republican support for water, sewer, power and environmental remediation is 69%. Even improvements to public transit get the support of 61% of Republicans. (Morning Consult, August 2021)

Yet the radical Republican leadership in Washington threatened to punish the 13 Republican members of Congress who voted for the infrastructure package by stripping them of committee assignments. Former President Trump blasted those Republicans for supporting a major, job-creating victory that he failed to achieve in his four-year term.

More alarming, though, is the divide between national Republican leadership and rational Republicans over the events of Jan. 6. Recently the Republican National Committee adopted a resolution calling the events of Jan. 6 “legitimate political discourse.”

Spreading feces on the walls of the Capitol? Republican leaders call that “legitimate political discourse.”

Erecting a gallows and storming the Capitol while shouting “Hang Mike Pence!” – Republican leaders call that “legitimate political discourse.”

Doing millions of dollars of damage to the Capitol, injuring more than 150 police officers, causing nine deaths, ransacking offices – all “legitimate political discourse” according to the Republican National Committee.

There may be no remedy for the great Republican divide. But if there is, it will require electing new Republican leaders who place country over party. Otherwise, reasonable Republicans should elect Democrats, who still believe that defending democracy and strengthening America should be bipartisan goals.

Timothy Potts

Carlisle

