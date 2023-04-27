And so, it goes. As a 75-year-old African American living in Cumberland County, I must respond to Richard Vrabel's, April 18 letter, "Stop the Indoctrination." I would like to have replied to him in person, who, if I went up to his door to exercise my First Amendment right, he would probably exercise his Second Amendment right. His banning of books is interesting. Now I could understand something like "50 Shades of Grey," but there has been a push to ban "The Color Purple," "The Diary of Anne of Anne Frank," "To Kill a Mockingbird," etc. I do have to admit that when I was in junior high school, my class had to write about famous people. I chose "Mein Kampf" by Adolph Hitler. I was influenced by it! It taught me not to pick such thick books. There is one book, in particular, that is filled with sexual innuendo, slavery, stoning, torture, etc., and is quoted in places of worship all around the world. But that same book promotes love, understanding and brotherhood.