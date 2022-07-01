 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Sentinel is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory

Letter: District deserves better than Perry

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor: 

Rep. Scott Perry has denied he requested a Trump pardon for his role in attempting to overturn the election of 2020. Cassidy Hutchinson, the executive assistant to Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, has given sworn testimony refuting Perry's statement. Why believe a "20-something" female over our Congressman? Simply, she gave sworn testimony to a Congressional Committee under the penalty of perjury. U.S. Code sections 1621 and 1001 state the "falsification or the concealing of information, including a Congressional Committee inquiry" can be punished by a fine and/or imprisonment up to five years. Perhaps Ms. Hutchinson has followed the advice of a good criminal attorney and decided to truth tell. Perry, or "the General" as he enjoys being named, is quick to "wrap himself in the flag," call himself a patriot and ignore both an invitation and then a subpoena from Congress. Later he requests a pardon from Trump and lies about the request. His actions to subvert a Congressional investigation, install an ill-equipped man as attorney general and his collusion in the Jan. 6 insurrection are crimes. Make him pay in November; federal District 10 deserves better.

People are also reading…

Frank Basehoar

Lower Allen Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: No help on real issues

Letter: No help on real issues

Everything is going up; just to name a few: fuel, mortgages, interest rates, food, vehicles, housing, appliances and utilities. That is everyt…

Letter: Offended by new bill

Letter: Offended by new bill

As a parent and a former teacher, I am deeply offended by, not only HB 2521 introduced by Barb Gleim, but also the title, "Anti-Indoctrination…

Letter: The last straw

Letter: The last straw

When I was a kid, there was a game called “The Last Straw.” You would take turns putting plastic straws into a basket on a toy camel until the…

Letter: Golf tournament to return

Letter: Golf tournament to return

On July 16, 2022, the 36th annual Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Cumberland Golf Course. This is the longest charitabl…

Letter: Not suitable for children

Letter: Not suitable for children

I was shocked to read, in the June 16 issue of The Sentinel that a drag queen is scheduled to perform at this Saturday’s “Family Storytime” at…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News