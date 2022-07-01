Letter: District deserves better than Perry

Rep. Scott Perry has denied he requested a Trump pardon for his role in attempting to overturn the election of 2020. Cassidy Hutchinson, the executive assistant to Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, has given sworn testimony refuting Perry's statement. Why believe a "20-something" female over our Congressman? Simply, she gave sworn testimony to a Congressional Committee under the penalty of perjury. U.S. Code sections 1621 and 1001 state the "falsification or the concealing of information, including a Congressional Committee inquiry" can be punished by a fine and/or imprisonment up to five years. Perhaps Ms. Hutchinson has followed the advice of a good criminal attorney and decided to truth tell. Perry, or "the General" as he enjoys being named, is quick to "wrap himself in the flag," call himself a patriot and ignore both an invitation and then a subpoena from Congress. Later he requests a pardon from Trump and lies about the request. His actions to subvert a Congressional investigation, install an ill-equipped man as attorney general and his collusion in the Jan. 6 insurrection are crimes. Make him pay in November; federal District 10 deserves better.