Letter: Disingenuous ploy for voters

Disingenuous ploy for voters

Recently, the Republican National Committee censured Cheney and Kinzinger, their own members of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol. Referring to the attack that indirectly resulted in at least seven people’s deaths as “legitimate public discourse,” they endorsed violence as legitimate political expression even as local Trump Republicans in Pennsylvania continue to lie about the legal outcome of the 2020 Election.

The Cumberland County Republican Committee in partnership with Sen. Regan and state Rep. Rothman is on record promoting disingenuous information targeting Cumberland County’s independent voters, including the almost 19,000 Pennsylvania voters that left the Republican Party since Jan. 6, 2021. They think you will believe “The Democratic Party message is about bigger, authoritarian government, higher taxes on working citizens, and building an entire dependent class which relies on government services – all paid for by the ingenuity, creativity, hard work, determination and grit of those pursuing and rightfully earning the American Dream.”

The CCRC believes they can convince voters that some people, the people they decide, do not have the right or capability to earn the American Dream. Meanwhile, employers added a record 6.6 million jobs during Biden’s first year in office, wages are going up, and we can begin recovering from the pandemic with the $49.2 million awarded to Cumberland County through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Cumberland County Democratic Committee hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Freedom, fairness and opportunity, regardless of personal beliefs, who you are or where you come from, are the founding principles, not just of the CCDC, but of our nation.

Robin Agerton Mechanicsburg

