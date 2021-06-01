Letter: Disappointed in lack of coverage

Dear Editor:

It is with great disappointment that I feel compelled to write this letter this morning (Tuesday, June 1, 2021).

The day after celebrating our fallen soldiers it seems the Black solders interred in the Lincoln and Union Cemeteries have once again been forgotten. I had to go through my e-edition of the Sentinel several times to make sure I did not miss the article regarding the Lincoln and Union cemeteries.

The ceremony at Lincoln Cemetery was worthy of recognition. American Legion Post No. 826, the committee and participants are to be commended for an inspiring recognition to our Black fallen soldiers.

When my home town newspaper neglects to recognize ALL citizens of Carlisle it breaks my heart. Thanks to the Carlisle community who are looking to become inclusive. Kudos to our borough council persons, representatives from diverse faiths and my brothers and sisters of all races and ethnicities in attendance.

Wanda K. Hunter

Carlisle

