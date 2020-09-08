Letter: Disappointed in Ecker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I was disappointed to read the guest editorial (Sept. 5) by Rep. Torren Ecker, my state representative. I like Rep. Ecker. I find him personable, enthusiastic, youthful and community-oriented. He makes time for the small events and takes interest in local businesses and constituents. He responds thoughtfully to questions and comments.

However, Rep. Ecker is wrong in his continued push against Gov. Wolf’s model for protecting Pennsylvanians from COVID-19. Science backs the advice Pa. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine provides Gov. Wolf. The U.S. Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, recently assessed Pa.’s efforts very favorably. (Ironically, the article in which her comments appeared was published on the same day as Rep. Ecker’s editorial.) Despite the science, Rep. Ecker, Rep. Barbara Gleim, and others are spending time and tax dollars to push legislation that undermines what is working for us.

“‘Pennsylvanians have done a remarkable job and need to get through Labor Day weekend protecting one another,” Birx said. “This involves universal masking and limiting the size of gatherings.”