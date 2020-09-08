Letter: Disappointed in Ecker

Dear Editor:
I was disappointed to read the guest editorial (Sept. 5) by Rep. Torren Ecker, my state representative. I like Rep. Ecker. I find him personable, enthusiastic, youthful and community-oriented. He makes time for the small events and takes interest in local businesses and constituents. He responds thoughtfully to questions and comments.
However, Rep. Ecker is wrong in his continued push against Gov. Wolf’s model for protecting Pennsylvanians from COVID-19. Science backs the advice Pa. Secretary of Health Rachel Levine provides Gov. Wolf. The U.S. Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx, recently assessed Pa.’s efforts very favorably. (Ironically, the article in which her comments appeared was published on the same day as Rep. Ecker’s editorial.) Despite the science, Rep. Ecker, Rep. Barbara Gleim, and others are spending time and tax dollars to push legislation that undermines what is working for us.
“‘Pennsylvanians have done a remarkable job and need to get through Labor Day weekend protecting one another,” Birx said. “This involves universal masking and limiting the size of gatherings.”
Also in the article, Dr. Birx praised the Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania model “which helped to determine what mitigation efforts would best cut transmission.” This is the model Gov. Wolf referenced “as his rational for restaurant capacity and cutting alcohol-only service in bars.”
Rep. Ecker is a hardworking and genuine person. I implore him and his cohort to join the rest of us in following what is working so we can open back up and stay open. Let us work together to achieve what Republicans and Democrats want for our Commonwealth: health, safety and prosperity.
Katie Daniels
Mount Holly Springs
