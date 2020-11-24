 Skip to main content
Letter: Digital delivery lauded

Dear Editor:

I'm so pleased with the recent addition of Digital Delivery for us online subscribers! It's a far more readable format, with easy navigation to the headlines and stories of interest — a joy to view on my PC.

I subscribed to online membership because of the corona virus pandemic, though I rarely read online, instead preferring the printed newspaper format. Now I quickly scan stories and read in depth. If desired, I purchase the printed newspaper edition at the grocery store to get hard copy.

Charles Honeywell

Upper Allen Township

