Letter: Digital delivery lauded

Dear Editor:
I'm so pleased with the recent addition of Digital Delivery for us online subscribers! It's a far more readable format, with easy navigation to the headlines and stories of interest — a joy to view on my PC.
I subscribed to online membership because of the corona virus pandemic, though I rarely read online, instead preferring the printed newspaper format. Now I quickly scan stories and read in depth. If desired, I purchase the printed newspaper edition at the grocery store to get hard copy.
Charles Honeywell
Upper Allen Township
