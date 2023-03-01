The South Middleton Township Planning Commission moved forward a plan for a soccer-field complex for Mechanicsburg-based Keystone FC with several conditions to meet. The developer has requested waivers to relieve them from adhering to some ordinances. The facility would be located on one of the Wolfe Farms along York Road between East Springville and Ridge roads, all of which are heavily trafficked. The traffic generated would necessitate traffic lights be installed at both roads' intersections with York Road.

Keystone FC's proposed complex is nothing like the Stuart YMCA fields on Rockledge Drive. Those fields can easily be returned agricultural use if needs change. These fields, located in an agricultural conservation (AC) zone, would require extensive work to return to agriculture. The current plan calls for nine fields, three covered with a synthetic surface (the original plan called for 10 fields) and lighted for nighttime use. Filling the 619 parking spaces would create a lot of traffic, especially on tournament days when numerous teams would rotate in and out of the grounds.

The original plan also included a large fieldhouse, something allowed in the nearby C-1 zone but not in the AC district. The C-1 district already has traffic lights installed at both York and Trindle roads with a new connector road between them. Building there would also create a less dangerous situation. The current plan reduced the fieldhouse to a 4,800-square-foot “Future proposed office/storage” structure that is probably not allowed in the AC district. Why are they trying to shoehorn this plan into the AC district instead of submitting a plan for the facility they really want in the appropriate zoning district?

Township supervisors begin conditional use hearings at 6 p.m. on March 9 in the township building. This is an opportunity to make your voice heard.

Tom Benjey

South Middleton Township