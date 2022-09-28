 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Democrats on the way out

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The Democrats are in trouble both nationally and here in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden said on national television that he despises half the country, and his open borders policy has put the country in peril. The media, national and local, called the Biden speech unifying.

Biden weaponized a corrupt Justice Department and FBI, AG Merrick Garland sics a willing FBI Director Christopher Wray to politically intimidate parents, and now Garland has threatened the FBI whistleblowers who are lawfully protected. The FBI leadership buried the Hunter Biden laptop scandal! A little bit of history the media and the Democratic party don't want you to know: the majority of the representatives who voted against the 1964 Civil Rights Act were Democrats.

In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, a sanctuary city, is now a cesspool of crime thanks to the hapless Mayor Kenney, DA Larry Krasner and their soft-on-crime pals Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman. Josh Shapiro has been begging for donations over three years on a daily basis and now wants a weekly pledge! Fetterman sponged off his mommy and daddy, collecting an allowance until he was 49 years old. Prior, he and Shapiro were professional students. Fetterman is a criminal- and pot-philiac. Fetterman of course voted to pardon murders and rapists. He chastised his relatives who objected to his lunacy! Who can forget Kenney and Krasner cheering and dancing when they didn't turn over killers to ICE.

People are also reading…

This November, casting a vote for misfits Fetterman and Shapiro is a vote for putting your safety at risk!

Michael Catarino

Boiling Springs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Research the candidates

Letter: Research the candidates

There’s an old adage that was once used in buying a car, especially a used car (which today is labeled a “pre-owned” car). It was suggested th…

Letter: Thank you for support

Letter: Thank you for support

The 36th Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament was held on July 16 at the Cumberland Golf Course. This makes it the longest charitable tournament…

Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

During this past year, I have been bombarded with commercials about pills, ointments and tons of stuff that, presumably, will save my life, im…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News