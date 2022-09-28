Letter: Democrats on the way out

The Democrats are in trouble both nationally and here in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden said on national television that he despises half the country, and his open borders policy has put the country in peril. The media, national and local, called the Biden speech unifying.

Biden weaponized a corrupt Justice Department and FBI, AG Merrick Garland sics a willing FBI Director Christopher Wray to politically intimidate parents, and now Garland has threatened the FBI whistleblowers who are lawfully protected. The FBI leadership buried the Hunter Biden laptop scandal! A little bit of history the media and the Democratic party don't want you to know: the majority of the representatives who voted against the 1964 Civil Rights Act were Democrats.

In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, a sanctuary city, is now a cesspool of crime thanks to the hapless Mayor Kenney, DA Larry Krasner and their soft-on-crime pals Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman. Josh Shapiro has been begging for donations over three years on a daily basis and now wants a weekly pledge! Fetterman sponged off his mommy and daddy, collecting an allowance until he was 49 years old. Prior, he and Shapiro were professional students. Fetterman is a criminal- and pot-philiac. Fetterman of course voted to pardon murders and rapists. He chastised his relatives who objected to his lunacy! Who can forget Kenney and Krasner cheering and dancing when they didn't turn over killers to ICE.

This November, casting a vote for misfits Fetterman and Shapiro is a vote for putting your safety at risk!

Michael Catarino

Boiling Springs