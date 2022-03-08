 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Democracy must be defended

To the Editor and Sentinel readers:

The courage and grit shown by the Ukrainian resistance in the face of the unwarranted, unprovoked Russian invasion has inspired the world and is a stark reminder of the price and the fragility of democracy.

Throughout history, authoritarianism, not democracy, has been the default governing system. Sadly, democracy is not permanent and must be defended in order for it to survive.

Our 246-year American democratic experiment is the exception and not the norm ... and is, like other democratic systems, subject to threats from authoritarianism.

I urge you to defend democracy here in the U.S.

America’s democracy will be strengthened by opposing those who undermine our system by weakening our democratic institutions, sowing doubt in our election systems and restricting the right to vote.

God bless America, and glory to Ukraine!

Mark Laser

West Pennsboro Township

