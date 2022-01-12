Letter: Democracy in peril

Dear Editor:

After a decade's worth of bad news in just a few years, I'm up for some good will and glad tidings as much as the next guy. Many among us feel it can't get worse. Can it?

Hint: you bet your bippy it can!

Friends, now isn't the time to "sleep" on the health of the United States of America. Just a few of the warning signals of democracy's demise are:

• Voters in 19 states face 30 new laws aimed at rigging districts and replacing non-partisan election officials with party operatives and unqualified legislators.

• History being suppressed or totally rewritten by whites who fear that critical race theory is indoctrination, not education. Although this theory is not even taught in our secondary schools, Pa. Rep. Barb Gleim is leading the charge at forcing schools to dispense with discussing the truth of racial tensions in America.

• Science deniers who think protecting your neighbor and helping to end a killer pandemic is an assault on their “freedom.” Nobody should have the freedom to make other people sick.

• You thought we might make some progress on addressing climate change, right? We just didn't count on universal opposition of Republican senators and the King Coal of West Virginia, the other Joe, did we?

• Thinking from the right that the Jan. 6 insurrection was justified, even peaceful, and the investigation is a waste! This type of propaganda is truly dangerous.

Slowly and insidiously, the powerful, corrupt and connected few – the real “deep state” – are attempting to control this country. Write, call, walk, show up and get involved before what you thought we had as the world's best example of "by the people, for the people" government isn't.

Tom DeWall

Carlisle

