Letter: Defining the theory

John Micek (The Sentinel opinion page, June 9) derides Pennsylvania legislators for saying something Martin Luther King could have said: “Our schools should be teaching that every individual is equal under the law and that no individual should ever be labeled superior or inferior simply due to their race or genetic makeup, nor be held responsible for actions taken by others with similar traits.”

Micek ridicules lawmakers who say critical race theory “interfere(s) with our constitutional duty to support and maintain a thorough and efficient system of public education.” He declares, “Which, of course, is nonsense.”

When did Micek’s view become an established, irrefutable fact? Perhaps “in my opinion,” or “I believe,” or even “all the woke Leftists I listen to say….” But it is journalistic malpractice to misrepresent his opinion as undisputed fact.

It is even more disingenuous to quote a Black lawmaker as saying, “Critical Race Theory is not taught in K-12 schools” — omitting the key word, “yet.” Concerned parents and legislators are trying to prevent just that — because they love their children and honor America (despite her many faults).