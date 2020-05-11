Letter: Defending cyber charter schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

I attended a public cyber charter school from K-12th grade and it prepared me to pursue a fully online college degree in public relations. Through it, I gained self-discipline, time management, communication skills, and a love of learning that serves me well in adult life.

During the coronavirus pandemic, all students are cyber students. Cyber charter schools have been instructing students online for years and have much to offer brick and mortar schools. My own experience enables me to assist numerous students at my college. Without online learning, it would be nearly impossible for schools to provide education during this time.

Gov. Wolf continues to attack public charter schools and the right to school choice, threatening over 143,000 Pennsylvania public charter school students. Wishing to "reform" charter schools, he wants to cut approximately $280 million of their funding.

The issue is not whether one agrees with cyber education or not. It is school choice and freedom that are at risk; the right for a parent to choose what is best for their family, for their own needs. Cutting funds is an offense against our students.