Letter: Defending America

Dear Editor:

Oh, there is so much to say. Let me start by saying that I am a registered independent and that I have been since I was in the service over 50 years ago where I served in the Navy, doing two tours to Vietnam aboard a destroyer.

I am not tied to one party so don’t try to put me in any category other than defending America and the right to be an American.

Today we have a real problem. People are calling themselves Patriots when in reality they are supporting and defending others who are directly trying to destroy the very fabric that America supposedly stands for and was founded on. You can’t call yourself an American or a Patriot if you want to tear down democracy and the system that supports a diverse America.

In the early days of this country they dealt with treasonous acts against America in a manner that was deserving the crime. America, wake up, it is happening right before your eyes today and it is my opinion that there are not enough cherry trees in Washington to deal with those who are committing and supporting these treasonous acts. Please don’t let others dictate to you what you should believe.