Letter: Defend yourself with vaccine

Remember that Muhammad Ali fight where he didn’t defend himself, just stood there as the threat moved in and knocked him out? No, you don’t, because that never happened. The Champ never would have failed to mount a defense. He defended and counterattacked.

Like Ali, we shouldn’t stand in the face of a threat and fail to defend ourselves. We should mount our best defense to COVID – we should get vaccinated, just like we got ourselves and our children vaccinated against measles, mumps, tetanus and other threats. In fact, defending against COVID is even more important because we’re protecting more than ourselves and our own children. We’re protecting the lady at the grocery store who checks us out, who could catch the virus from us even if we have absolutely no symptoms and feel just fine. We’re protecting the nurses, EMTs and doctors who have to take care of those of us who catch it and end up hospitalized, as well as the janitorial staff who have to clean up after us. Bus and Uber drivers. Coworkers. CVS staff. Servers at restaurants.

Don’t just stand there. Defend yourself.

Carol Karl

Camp Hill

