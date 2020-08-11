Letter: Deal strengthens local health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

The Medical Group of Pennsylvania (MGP) is the largest physician owned Independent Physician Association in Central Pennsylvania. Since our founding in 2015, MGP has advocated for independent physician practice in a six-county region.

As independent practicing physicians, we wholeheartedly endorse the acquisition of Holy Spirit Health System by Penn State Health. Not only does this end any debate about the future of Holy Spirit Hospital, but it will protect the hospital’s 2,600 jobs and begin an exciting new chapter in the hospital’s long history of service to our communities.

By pairing Holy Spirit with its forthcoming Hampden Medical Center, slated to open in the fall of 2021, Penn State Health will provide two hospitals on the West Shore that will ensure choice for our patients and lower health care costs for residents. Creating more competition on the West Shore and lowering health care costs are critical at this time as our economy continues to struggle in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.