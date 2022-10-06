Letter: Dangers of light pollution

Dear Editor:

In response to your story about Organic Remedies lighting up the sky for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Lighting up the sky, especially this time of year for any reason is a very misinformed, unfortunate decision all around.

First, increasing skyglow by this major amount will increase the potential for breast cancer in a 10-mile radius around the greenhouse. Fly pink flags, paint your greenhouse pink, whatever. Don't light up the sky to help breast cancer because it is doing the opposite. The increase due to light pollution is actually higher for prostate cancer, so we guys are not off the hook. This statement is backed by copious research.

Second, all around the country, lights are being shut off during bird migration season. See Audubon Lights Out for Birds for details. Light pollution and skyglow wreak havoc with most birds, who migrate at night to avoid predation. It disrupts their navigation. This is also supported by copious research.

Middlesex has ordinances and it is a bad decision to allow this at all. It also leaves us in Mechanicsburg, Monroe, Silver Spring, Boiling Springs, South and North Middleton with no voice in the matter. Why does Middlesex Township get to speak for all of us?

I will be calling both Middlesex and Organic Remedies, whoever they are, every night to complain. I hope many others, especially those where cancer has wounded their families, will join me in complaining.

Mark Grosz

Mechanicsburg