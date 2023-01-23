Letter: Cyber charter schools bring people together - for education, for life

I’m a proud Agora Cyber Charter School parent. Three of my children graduated from Agora and four are currently enrolled. Needless to say, we’ve had great experiences with Agora and find tremendous value in their cyber education model. I am never at a loss when it comes to enlightening parents about the Agora difference — the quality of the education, personalized learning and solutions to help each child overcome challenges and expand opportunities that brick-and-mortar schools can’t achieve. I also focus on something people find hard to believe about cyber schools — the relationships that come out of them. As parents, we want our children to have good friends that will stick with them. Someone who is a source of fun, support, exploration and growth, who helps them learn about themselves and be excited about the world around them.

My son Devin found exactly this at Agora three years ago. During a virtual get-to-know-you held at the start of second grade, Devin met Isabella, who lives 130 miles away. They connected over their rural lives and love of farming. From there the bond strengthened, facilitated by Agora’s classroom and extracurricular activities, plus the kids’ many phone calls, gift mailing and more. The relationship changed Devin in many ways. He’s become more outgoing and involved in learning — even tutoring Isabella and her sister! Isabella’s friendship makes him truly happy and, us parents have become friends too.

When people give me a slightly critical eye for choosing Agora and ask, “How will your children be socialized if they stay home all day?” I share Devin’s story. He never would have met Isabella in a brick-and-mortar school, but Agora made the miles between them inconsequential! Theirs is a friendship that will continue to grow and benefit each of them for life.

Courtney Wert

Newville