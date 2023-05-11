Carlisle can be proud of its schools for many reasons – great teachers, competent administrators, committed parents and a school board that has proven that it puts students first. Our nonpartisan school board has worked together (a rare quality in these divisive times) to assure a good education for our children and responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

Our current school board is now being challenged by a slate of right-wing candidates. This extreme group has seldom, if ever, attended a Carlisle Area School Board meeting or tried to work with our elected officials on issues of interest. These are not the kind of people we want to oversee our schools.

Carlisle has distinguished itself with competent, qualified elected officials and consensus-based governance. We have worked through problems by working together, not forcing the will of a few onto the whole community. Carlisle deserves better than a slate of partisan candidates who want to advance a narrow political agenda.

Vote for proven advocates for strong schools: Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Jerry Eby, Joe Shane and Jon Tarrant.

Lu Conser

Carlisle