The “CASD Team for Change” are five Republicans running for the open slots on the Carlisle School Board. We bring a fresh perspectives on matters important to our school district: improving academic performance, fiscal accountability and board communication with parents and others.

An Army veteran, I have over 19 years experience in formal education. I have three grandchildren currently in Carlisle schools. I believe public education should serve parents and society by developing educated, responsible citizens for our diverse democratic polity.

Our team has been accused of being right-wing extremists, who will bring politics and the “culture wars” into our classrooms. We are not extremists and the so-called “culture wars” have already been brought into many schools. Our team supports:

That literature in our school libraries and classrooms be age appropriate, and never pornographic.

That children in the elementary grades should not be taught about human sexuality beyond the basics of biological reproduction.

That discussion in the higher grades of sex, gender and other contentious issues, should be taught in a balanced way, including ideas on multiple sides of the issues; and with dignity and respect for all.

That U.S. History should be taught honestly, including the impact of racism on various pre- and post-Civil War developments, as well as understanding our Constitution and other elements of our history.

That children should not be taught to emphasize their differences, but rather their common identity as human beings. As Maya Angelou wrote, “... we are more alike than we are unalike.” The Golden Rule is still a good rule for practice in and out of school.

I hope on May 16 voters will support me and the other members of the CASD Team for Change: Blume, Brown, Kephart and Leatherman.

Al Shine

Carlisle