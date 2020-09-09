Letter: Crossley is a compassionate candidate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

I know Janelle Kayla Crossley through her compassionate work as an advocate for one of my family members. I hope that the people of Carlisle and surrounding areas in PA House District 199 will also get to know and trust her as I do. Let me explain.

Janelle is listening to individuals and serving her community during her run for PA House of Representatives, District 199. She told me: “I am interviewing for a job with the people of District 199 by getting to know them and learning which issues are of importance to them and to their communities.”

Advocacy for individuals of all ages is just one of her community-based activities. She works with children who have been bullied, listening to them, their families and, as appropriate, their schools and local police. She provides anti-bullying education for schools and other organizations and is a volunteer with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for children) of Cumberland and Perry counties where she advocates for children and provides staff training.