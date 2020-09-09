Letter: Crossley is a compassionate candidate

Dear Editor:
I know Janelle Kayla Crossley through her compassionate work as an advocate for one of my family members. I hope that the people of Carlisle and surrounding areas in PA House District 199 will also get to know and trust her as I do. Let me explain.
Janelle is listening to individuals and serving her community during her run for PA House of Representatives, District 199. She told me: “I am interviewing for a job with the people of District 199 by getting to know them and learning which issues are of importance to them and to their communities.”
Advocacy for individuals of all ages is just one of her community-based activities. She works with children who have been bullied, listening to them, their families and, as appropriate, their schools and local police. She provides anti-bullying education for schools and other organizations and is a volunteer with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for children) of Cumberland and Perry counties where she advocates for children and provides staff training.
Janelle also assists individuals who are transgender when they need support and advocacy, whether through nonprofit organizations, schools or on an individual basis. She volunteered at Community Cares before accepting a part-time job in one of their programs. Prior to semi-retirement, Janelle’s career was spent in facilities management for the nursing home industry.
Janelle cares about her community and the individuals who live in it and puts this caring to work. I hope she will pass her job interviews and become our next representative for the 199th.
Lynn Keltz
Mechanicsburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!