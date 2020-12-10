Letter: COVID and context

Dear Editor:

Please put the COVID numbers in context. No conclusions can be drawn from a positivity rate. Absent understanding these numbers in context to the population, it is unduly frightening people. All the positivity rate means is that out x people tested, y amount were positive. And there may good reasons the positivity rate is higher (more people recognize their symptoms and are willingly being tested, the medical system has a better system for testing the right people, etc).

I am concerned that we are causing undue fear and angst among our population. As an example:

The population of Cumberland County is 253,500.

The deaths from COVID are 202 (as of Thursday).

That is well below 14% of anything! And that’s assuming these deaths were COVID only and we know that is not the case. People are dying from other things but may have comorbidity with COVID.

If you look at the statistics at health.pa.gov, we have more people die of many other health-related and accidents than this. One has a better chance of dying from an untreated chronic illness, which are not being treated because of the “fear” surrounding COVID.