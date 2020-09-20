Letter: COVID-19 and the movie theater

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

The COVID-19 virus crises has changed our lives in many ways. The recent news stories of movie theaters reopening and not making good revenue could be a sign that the movie theater may soon become ancient history.

In recent years, the ticket prices alone have become ridiculously high even for a matinee show. The concessions have been overpriced in recent years, so much that I skip those, by eating a meal before attending a movie. One major problem that movie theater management has often failed on, is keeping patrons in line. Too many rude and self-indulgent patrons that talk and play with their tech devices during a movie ruin the experience for the rest of us.

The management at most theaters have given me a return free pass when I have reported rude patrons. I do not miss the movie theater experience and if they do go bankrupt and the way of the dinosaur, pay phone, and 8-track tape, then good riddance.

This avid movie buff would rather watch movies, especially the oldies and goodies (too much useless crap Hollywood has been producing in recent years!) in the comfort and peace of my home.

T.J. Murray

Mechanicsburg

