Letter: COVID-19 and climate change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

Americans got a wake-up call last week as Isaias headed up the East Coast. The ninth named storm of 2020, Isaias is especially dangerous because it is struck parts of the country where COVID-19 also is raging through our communities.

How many people are battling COVID-19 symptoms at home while Isaias threatens their access to medical care, food and water?

How many medically vulnerable Americans needing to evacuate their homes due to flooding or storm surge stay in their homes, hoping that Isaias will be less dangerous than catching COVID-19 in a shelter?

As more severe weather awaits us this busy hurricane season, along with a pandemic that has already killed almost 160,000 of us, Americans need to realize that climate change is a risk multiplier. We need to pass market-based Federal legislation — H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, to address a threat that ultimately will prove more deadly and catastrophic than the horrors of COVID-19 if we fail to act.

We all want to get through this pandemic and have our loved ones and friends remain healthy; we also need H.R. 763 to help us expand clean energy technology and infrastructure while we reduce fossil fuel emissions so that we can survive the climate crisis, too.