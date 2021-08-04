Letter: Courage of Claremont staff

To the Editor:

Ernest Hemmingway defined courage as “grace under pressure.” In my belief, the county employees at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are the definition of courage. Every citizen of our county, in my opinion, owes them our respect and gratitude for the exemplary service they have always given but especially in the last year and a half.

Providing compassionate skilled care is extremely challenging in the best of times. The past 18 months have, however, been anything but the best of times. Thousands of health care heroes have succumbed to COVID while providing care. Several caregivers at Claremont fell ill even as dozens of Claremont residents died of the virus. Dozens of other residents, lonely and isolated from their families, with the facility locked down, passed away. Layered on top of this stress was the uncertainty of what outcome would emerge as our commissioners pressed forward with a sale process.