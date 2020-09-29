Letter: Counting those votes

Dear Editor:

The media, particularly cable news, is full of (Gasp!) the prediction that counting the votes will take so long that we won't know the outcome for weeks!! Or maybe never!!! How can we stand for this?

It may be a surprise to some that the reason we don't install the newly elected president right away is because until very recently it routinely took weeks to manually count every ballot. In fact, at one time the inauguration didn't happen until March. It took that much time to collect voting results from our largely rural country.

There may be some who will seize upon every shift of the voting tally to claim that the counting should be stopped as the results are gratifying (to them). And then the other side will indulge in a mirror image of that demand. Given the state of our political life now, there will be no landslide. The voting tally will likely shaft back and forth. Probably I should stop buying hearing aid batteries for a few months.

We had a dry run of this election in 2000 when the Supreme Court intervened and stopped the recounting in Florida. Half the country was unhappy about that.