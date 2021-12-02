Letter: Correcting the narrative

When I read The Sentinel, I expect both the reporting and editorials to be based on facts, not lies. The commentary [on Nov. 30] by Elwood Watson contained three known lies about the Rittenhouse case. It said: “a non-white teenage boy would have been able to cross state lines with a deadly weapon they were not authorized to use ... then walk by a (police area) without being stopped.”

1. The weapon was already in Wisconsin so he dd not cross state lines with a weapon.

2. The charges of illegally carrying were dropped because the gun was legal to be carried.

3. When he approached the police, he was trying to surrender and they turned him away.

There was no race issue here because all involved were Caucasian so the injection of “non-white” is a political ploy to inject racism where there is none. Rittenhouse expressed sympathy to BLM.

Rittenhouse declared goal was to protect property, not riot or engage to fight the rioters. The property was not being protected by the political powers nor the police, so lawlessness was being promoted by governmental authority. The people opposed to him were already breaking laws by rioting, threatening defenders and setting fires.

Charlie Liebert

Carlisle

