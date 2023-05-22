In response to the opinion piece “Woke” by Christian Watson in The Sentinel on May 15: “Woke” is used by those who don't want their consciences pricked by social justice issues because they want to believe we live in an "Us versus Them" world, a world wherein social justice advocacy threatens "us."

The “social” in “social justice” refers to all of us as a coherent society. The presence of many non-white, non-binary people in such a society is a threat to traditional coherence achieved by the power of white males. Similarly, the composition of corporations' markets, their body of employees and their investors has now expanded beyond that traditional white cohort. It is exactly because corporations exist to earn money that they are identifying with social justice, a recognition of the nature today of global business.

For decades corporations in their accounting practices did not acknowledge the external costs of “doing business” (stressing “the commons,” cancer alleys among minorities). This avoidance narrowly served investors, which appears to please Mr. Watson. Social justice advocacy is part of a new growing effort to pull those neglected costs onto the balance sheet, initially as an advertising cost. Rather than withdraw from this effort, I believe corporations need investment beyond advertising.

John Slonaker

Carlisle