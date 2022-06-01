Letter: Control military-style weapons

My country is the only country in the world where mass shootings occur regularly and often. We lead the developed world in homicides per citizen. Why is this?

It is clear to me that it’s a result of our making it so easy for bad people to purchase semi-automatic assault rifles, automatic handguns and military body armor. There are virtually no national controls, and states’ controls vary drastically. No data are shared between states. So long as strict federal gun control measures are not implemented, this needless carnage will continue as the norm. Is this what we want?

These military style weapons are designed for only one purpose, that being to kill human beings. The body armor allowed for purchase, no questions asked, protects the killer.

The propensity to disguise the use of people-killing weapons as freedom is abominable and shameful.

I served my country in combat. I’m familiar with the weapons bad people get so easily and use to kill fellow citizens. There is no place for them in civil society. None!

I'm ashamed!

Bob Sigrist

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0