Letter: Continue the Claremont discussion

Continue the Claremont discussion

I have been following recent articles in local publications concerning the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center near Carlisle. A citizens group advocated for retaining the facility, which had served elderly residents in need of housing and special care for over 200 years. Sadly, the decision was made to sell the property. I commend the Friends of Claremont for its commonsense proposal to the commissioners, outlining a plan for use of the funds realized by the sale. An April 3 op-ed followed the presentation of their ideas. The tone of the article seemed to demean the group’s efforts. Two points made were: “the future of long-term care is moving away from institutions; federal policies are aimed at keeping individuals in their homes as long as possible, lowering the number of folks relying on nursing homes,” and “applying the funds to offset future property tax increases for seniors would allow more of them to remain in their homes.” These are shortsighted, simplistic reactions to a complex issue. Most families make every effort to keep a loved one at home, but there comes a point when the level of care needed far exceeds what can be provided in the home. I urge the writer to shadow a health care worker at a long-term care facility. One will quickly discover that there will always be a need for a place like Claremont, where people in need of specialized care will be welcomed. I urge all parties to continue dialogue to resolve their differences. Cumberland County can be proud they have dedicated citizens like the Friends of Claremont who step forward to advocate for the elderly and infirm in the community.

Marie Fishel

Duncannon

