Letter: Constitutional Carry a mistake

Dear Editor:

The current move to pass a constitutional carry (unrestricted open or concealed gun carrying) bill is ludicrous, especially in the light of the more than 260 mass shootings so far this year. This does not include the innumerable daily individual shootings.

The NRA says the solution to gun violence is more guns. This is the same as saying the solution to all the heroin deaths is more heroin. The 2nd amendment calls for a well regulated militia. If you want to use military grade weapons (i.e. AR 15s, AK 47s) then join the army where you can train with them properly. Any potentially dangerous tool requires training and sometimes licensing.

To drive a car, we have to take test on the rules of the road and then take a driving exam to show proficiency with the vehicle. To use a chain saw on an Appalachian Trail crew, you have to take a safety course where you learn to properly and safely operate it. Should a gun be any different? Shouldn't we learn what the norms of behavior with a gun should be; how to properly hold, operate, shoot, clean and store a gun in a safe manner.