Letter: Consider the silent majority in deliberations on Claremont proceeds

Consider the silent majority

Cumberland County’s commissioners have been lobbied by a vocal few, including an ex-county commissioner, at numerous public meetings and in the press to direct millions of county tax dollars to what remains nebulous and undefined uses.

I am speaking of the public lobbying effort by some to direct the proceeds from the sale of Claremont to an as yet unidentified nonprofit for unspecified uses or for set-asides for new county taxpayer-funded programs.

While these vocal few are advocating to direct millions of your county tax dollars to as yet undefined charitable ends or to new county taxpayer-funded programs; the “silent majority” of county residents are hard at work at one, and for some, two, jobs trying to provide for themselves and their families during this challenging period of high inflation/rising costs.

Most county residents—the silent majority—do not have time to attend and argue at public meetings against gifting public money away or for set-asides for new county taxpayer-funded programs, at the request of lobbyists and an ex-commissioner. I would argue, neither should our residents have to.

Concerning to me is that I am not hearing the interests of the silent majority represented by all of Cumberland County’s commissioners at public meetings on this issue. To-date, dialogue at public meetings has been almost exclusively on these lobbyists’ wishes for this public tax money.

I have always held the view that government officials should not make charitable donations using public tax dollars – which the Claremont proceeds are. Yet this group of vocal lobbyists are advocating exactly that. Neither are county officials operating at their best when supporting and approving new county taxpayer-funded programs.

Cumberland County, by and large, has a long history of spending economically and efficiently.

Al Whitcomb

Cumberland County Controller