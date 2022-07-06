Letter: Consequences of unwanted children

Everyday, brave and courageous men and women protect our cherished freedoms of life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and freedom of choice. Today this freedom of choice is in jeopardy. With the stroke of a pen, women are losing the freedom to choose what is best for them and their bodies.

This action may save a fetus, but not without consequences to the individual(s) and society. An unwanted child can be a bane to society. To be unwanted may mean rejection, neglect, marginalization and possibly abuse. Being unwanted may create psychological problems, which may lead to behavioral problems, which lead to a need for special services with a cost to society.

If a fetus is known to have serious defects and is not aborted, this child may cause severe distress to the family psychologically, physically and financially. To care for an extreme-needs child is physically exhausting to caregivers, which may lead to serious health problems for these caregivers. Other children in this family may be required to accept “second place,” which may lead to anger, feelings of rejection and serious psychological problems. Depending on the needs of these families, social programs may be required, which may have a financial impact on society.

A fetus that is the result of rape and/or incest and not aborted requires the mother/family to accept what is not wanted. This child may become a constant reminder of the trauma of its existence, and thus become a victim of displaced anger, rejection and possibly abuse, not to mention the dysfunction this child may create in a family and its members.

Good healthy families are the core of a healthy society. Banning abortions can negatively impact this soundness. A stroke of the pen is easy. Cleaning up the mess it creates is not.

Cheryl Dietz

Newville