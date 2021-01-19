Letter: Congressman No

Dear Editor:

Weeks ago I asked former Pa. National Guard Brig. Gen. Scott Perry why he was one of 76 no votes to the Defense Appropriations Act (HR#6395). No response to date.

He recently doubled down and voted "no" to override Donald Trump’s mindless veto of this act, killing pay raises and healthcare support for our heroes. But he wasn’t done. "No” he said to the final COVID-19 relief bill. “Reading 6,000 pages” ... and “billions for giveaways...” were reasons. In May, when the bill first passed, was the time to read and address giveaways, sir.

Rep. Perry likes saying “No." Sixty nays since July have been his badge of cost control courage. No votes on the Child Care is Essential and Economic Recovery Acts (7327, 7027), no to re-amortizing student loans and lower interest rates, no on removal of Confederate statues in the U.S. Capitol, and no on a bill to provide reliable postage service during this pandemic (1092).

Actually, Perry is a no until he is a yes, like when the Freedom Caucus says so. He said yes when his group bucked GOP leadership and supported a seditious attempt to overturn election results in Biden-winning states. No “red state” results where challenged.