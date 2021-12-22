Letter: Confirmed conspirator

Last we left Congressman "No" Scott Perry had blamed the Las Vegas mass shooting on ISIS, declined to support pay for our military (HR 6395), said no to the Child Care is Essential act (7327), and didn’t see any merit in agreeing to prompt and reliable postage service in the pandemic (1092). But he’s on a roll now.

The new leader of the ultra-right Freedom Caucus, was crowned “General Perry” by his fellow 2020 election fraud claimers when he helped coordinate actions to overturn results of the presidential vote. He called Trump’s chief of staff, Meadows, suggesting a like-minded DOJ attorney named Jeffery Clark could be helpful in negating the Electoral College count. Then, with the help of admitted conspirator, Rep. Jim Jordon, Perry and other sedition foot soldiers lobbied for replacing the acting AG, Jeff Rosen, with a more insurrection-oriented director.

You might recall before the furniture and windows were repaired, bruises and bones treated and bodies claimed by families after the Jan 6th riot, Scott Perry stood in the well of the House and spoke to erase every Pennsylvanian’s vote. But an Associated Press investigation of 340 election officials found only 475 cases of illegal votes in six disputed states. In Pa., only 26 cases were found out of Biden’s 80,000 margin. Fraud? Phooey!

And as I write this, Perry put a cherry on his year when he was barred from speaking in the US House after making anti-Islamic remarks. Behold GOP “leadership”.

This is Scott Perry; self proclaimed leader, patriot and businessman. Does he represent you? Only if you’re in the democracy-killing business.

“Lock ‘em up ... Lock ‘em all up!”

William Turner

Carlisle

