Letter: Concert a call for justice

“War, Peace and Justice: A Musical Plea” at Dickinson College, held the weekend of April 2, featured a 60-person choir, nationally recognized opera singers, brass instrumentalists and a nationally recognized violinist.

The concert was stirring, heart-wrenching and mesmerizing. It was a call to action ... to stand up to injustice and violence. Every member of the choir, every musician and vocalist, sported a ribbon in the color of the Ukrainian flag. The concert’s theme was a call for peace in the world and in our own lives.

Rubendall Recital Hall has a 250-person capacity; every seat was taken for both performances.

The event was conceived and directed by Professor Jennifer Blyth, chair of the music department. Performers included the Dickinson College Choir, alumni, community members, faculty, staff and professional vocalists and musicians. It included a reading of “Hector’s Farewell to Andromache” by Todd Wronski, professor of theater, taken from Homer’s classic work "The Iliad."

The performance presented Arthur Bliss’s "Morning Heroes" and Vaughan Williams’ cantata "Dona Nobis Pacem," featuring the poetry of Wilfred Owen and Walt Whitman.

The concert was dedicated to the memory of J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr., who passed away last November. McGinnis was a national security expert and former State Department official who taught Russian and international studies at Dickinson. McGinnis’ passion for peace with justice inspired the idea for the concert.

The performance complements a symposium on war, peace and justice, which Sherwood helped develop. Scheduled for the fall, it will illuminate the human drama of conflict and its impact on society by demonstrating the nature and consequences of war.

Dickinson College should be commended for sponsoring this concert. In understanding war, peace and justice, it is paramount that we consider and draw upon the humanities, which are the foundation of our community and society.

Scott Buran

Project coordinator of the J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. War, Peace and Justice Symposium

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0