Letter: Concerned over tax increase

Maybe the board should have thought long and hard before they spent all that money on the practice field. Sports should come after education. We need to get our children back to basics that worked in the past. Our Social Security checks don't get that type of increase of 5.3% or even half that amount. All our utilities along with food and gas costs are rising by the month. Do you want the elderly to end up on welfare or have to sell their homes? We can hardly keep up now. I hope and pray if you feel you the need to raise taxes at this time, you will think of all the people on fixed incomes or never had children in school and can't work to earn extra money. We have paid all our life and now you want more. Please consider any raise in taxes; even if you don't do the extreme, it will be a hardship on the retired people. Maybe you should think about a discount for the elderly ages 70 and up. We are not an endless money pit.