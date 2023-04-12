Carlisle voters should be concerned about the CASD Team for Change running for school board.

The five candidates are all Republicans with a vague agenda of change, but nothing specific.

I have asked these candidates on their Facebook page if they are associated with the Moms for Liberty organization. None of them have bothered to reply. Is a simple “yes” or “no” too much to ask for?

Moms for Liberty is a conservative group with an agenda. They have books they want banned; they spread the conspiracy theory that a more accurate account of American history is just Critical Race Theory; they opposed the wearing of masks during the COVID epidemic when the school board had to make the best decisions based on the recommendation of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our very own, Carlisle-educated, Dr. Deborah Birx, Trump adviser on COVID.

PA Department of Education has standards that requires schools to have social emotional learning (SEL). SEL has five broad interrelated areas of competence: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. The standards explicitly ask students to be able to develop problem-solving skills rooted in empathy and respect as part of a career-ready skills continuum. Moms for Liberty has showed up at West Shore School District to oppose Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) programs.

Moms for Liberty feels that parents should have a greater voice and influence than other taxpayers who pay for their kid’s education. The school board represents all taxpayers, not just the parents of kids currently in school. Each school has a PTA for parents to help.

We have seen what partisan politics has done for the country on the national level; do we really want partisan politics in our local school board elections?

Stephen Hughes

Carlisle