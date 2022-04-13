Letter: Comprehensive education needed

The Cumberland County GOP has announced a fundraising dinner (https://www.gopccpa.org/) for the purpose of “taking back our schools.” Specifically, they are supporting school board candidates who will “defend parents’ rights.”

Here’s an important question: Which parents?

I was a parent with children in the Carlisle Area School District, and I disagree emphatically with, just to take one example, the anti-comprehensive sex education platform of the GOP. I disagree with it in part because statistics demonstrate that comprehensive sex education results in fewer unwanted pregnancies and abortions. And I know many people with children currently in the district who disagree with it as well.

But I disagree with it also because the category of “parent” includes people who sexually abuse their children. It includes people who beat or neglect or otherwise harm their children. It includes people fighting things like addiction, which may impair their ability to make good decisions for their kids.

Those children, whom the Republicans conveniently forget or consider to be collateral damage, need comprehensive sex education. They need to see themselves represented honestly in the books they read at school. They need the Sadler satellite health center that a Republican-dominated school board in Perry County just rejected, apparently on the basis that the children of the school board members didn’t need it.

And that’s the crux of the matter with every controversy about books with LGBTQ characters, about teaching the real history of the U.S., about sex education, and about so much more: if a Republican doesn’t want something for their child, then no child gets it.

I would be embarrassed if I had so little faith in the values I taught my child that I feared mere exposure to other ideas at school would result in their rejection of what I had taught them.

Rebecca Kline

Carlisle

