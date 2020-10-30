Letter: Compare the records

Dear Editor:

I read the letter "A military influence in vote" published in The Sentinel Oct. 23. I assume the writer's reference to "sucker" and "loser" refers to the article in Atlantic magazine which was based on information from four "unnamed" or "anonymous" sources.

Curiously, the next morning, I saw a political ad for the first time claiming the same thing. At least 19 people who accompanied President Trump on that trip said what was claimed in the article did not happen. One of those was John Bolton, not the biggest supporter of President Trump. Those 19 people were not "unnamed " sources, yet here we are repeating the same story.

President Trump has done more for the military and veterans than Obama and Biden ever did. He's built up the military after Obama and Biden left our readiness deteriorate. This includes pay raises for our servicemen. He's made other NATO members pay more for our joint defense. He's made changes to the Veterans Administration that make it more accountable and make it easier for veterans to get the medical treatment they need.