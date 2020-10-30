Letter: Compare the records

Dear Editor:
I read the letter "A military influence in vote" published in The Sentinel Oct. 23. I assume the writer's reference to "sucker" and "loser" refers to the article in Atlantic magazine which was based on information from four "unnamed" or "anonymous" sources.
Curiously, the next morning, I saw a political ad for the first time claiming the same thing. At least 19 people who accompanied President Trump on that trip said what was claimed in the article did not happen. One of those was John Bolton, not the biggest supporter of President Trump. Those 19 people were not "unnamed " sources, yet here we are repeating the same story.
President Trump has done more for the military and veterans than Obama and Biden ever did. He's built up the military after Obama and Biden left our readiness deteriorate. This includes pay raises for our servicemen. He's made other NATO members pay more for our joint defense. He's made changes to the Veterans Administration that make it more accountable and make it easier for veterans to get the medical treatment they need.
The writer indicates Trump is a threat to our democracy and safety. Looking at Democrat views on government-run health care, increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court, police and abortion, it's the Democrats who are undermining our democracy and safety.
Trump doesn't talk like a slick talking politician, but his policies have greatly benefited this country in terms of employment, wages and trade. Concerning the pandemic, Joe Biden is a Monday morning quarterback who's proposing what the Trump administration has done and is now doing. Biden would lock the country down again even if it destroys businesses, jobs and livelihoods.
I hope people will compare Trump's and Biden's records and results before they vote.
Don Coldren
Mechanicsburg
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!