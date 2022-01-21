 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: CMS proposal too restrictive

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released its draft decision on coverage for monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

This draft proposes a coverage decision that is so restrictive, it can hardly be considered coverage at all. It effectively denies access to all current and future FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

As leaders of the Alzheimer’s Association in Pennsylvania, both who have personally witnessed the impacts of Alzheimer’s disease, we are shocked, disappointed and incensed by this draft.

In a country where the gap in access to health care is so wide, we are concerned that this decision will only deepen that divide — resulting in access for only the privileged few who live near research institutions, or who can afford to pay out-of-pocket.

Pennsylvanians – and all Americans – living with Alzheimer’s are entitled to therapies, just as people with conditions like cancer, heart disease and HIV/AIDS. Treating people living with Alzheimer’s differently than those with other diseases is discrimination and simply unacceptable.

Stand with us and with your neighbors across the Commonwealth, in calling on CMS to change this decision, to ensure equitable access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments.

Clayton Jacobs

Executive Director of Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter

